Can’t Get on Survivor? Then Be on Surviving Maine

Outwit, outplay and outlast for 4 days in the Maine woods? Could you do it?

This is a real thing! In fact, this is the third season of Surviving Maine. It's based on the show Survivor with challenges, tribal councils and teams! You will spend four days and three nights in the woods of Fairfield, Maine! The dates are 5/7-5/10/20. The first season will soon be available to watch on YouTube and Facebook!

The names of the teams are kept under wraps right now, but there is video to show you a little of what you could be facing!

Do you have what it takes? What's the prize you ask? Good question!

Surviving Maine Facebook

If this sounds like the adventure of a lifetime, then you need to hurry and apply! The deadline for applying is January 31st. The application has only eight questions - but they are questions that will show your personality. Like the third question wants 3 words to describe yourself.

People from around the world have applied - a Mainer should win Surviving Maine! Good luck!