Peek Inside The Unique UFO-Looking ‘Futuro House’ Hiding At An Undisclosed Location In Maine

There are lot of different designs and unique styles and shapes to homes all across the State of Maine. But if you're looking to stand out, a "futuro house" is definitely one way to do it. The irony is, the current owner of the "futuro house" in Maine would rather just enjoy their unique dwelling without all the attention. Curiosity abounds however, and thanks to an amazing fan site called Futurohouse.com, we're all able to take a closer look at the most out-of-this-world home design that exists on this planet.

Look Inside The Rare 'Futuro House' Hiding In The Woods of Maine

