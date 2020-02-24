Beyoncé Performs Kobe Bryant’s ‘Favorite’ Song at Public Memorial

Beyoncé performed at Kobe Byrant's public memorial on February 24.

The Grammy winner hit the stage at the NBA star's service at the Staples Center, which honored him and his 13-year-old Gianna, who were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26.

"I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs so I want to start that over but I want us to do it all together and I want you to sing it so loud that he hears your love," Beyoncé told the crowd.

The singer then performed his "favorite" song "XO" before singing her 2008 hit track "Halo." At the end of her performance, she looked up at the sky with tears in her eyes and voiced the words "I love you" to herself.

You can watch Beyoncé's full performance, below:

After Bryant's death, Beyoncé took to Instagram to honor him with a photo of him and Gianna.

The event was organized to celebrate the life of Kobe and the date — February 24, 2020 (02/24/20) — was symbolic of the No. 2 worn by Gianna on her youth basketball team and the No. 24 worn by Kobe during the last decade with the Lakers. As for number 20, it represents Kobe's career and how long he and wife Vanessa were married.