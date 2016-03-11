

It’s been a rapid road to the top for Nicki Minaj. The Queens, N.Y. native stepped on the scene as the First Lady of Young Money in 2009, with her “High as a Kite” track. Thanks to a verse from Weezy the buzz around the former MySpace star was circulating just as the streets yearned for a rising female MC. She continued to deliver with a combination of playful banter an sexually charged rhymes on 2009’s Beam Me Up Scotty—which seemingly changed the game for Nicki. The club favorite “I Get Crazy” was just the beginning of her radio reign as Nicki has consistently delivered hits from starring in her own show to serving up noteworthy feature verses. She is the self appointed Queen of Hip-Hop and there are plenty reasons why.

For starters the "Anacoda" femcee is the first female rapper to chart four simultaneous hits on the Billboard Charts. She’s a 10 time BET Award winner (not to mention her additional seven BET Hip-Hop nods), plus she’s also been nominated for a Grammy Award 10 times. It’s as if Nicki sneezes on a track then it’s major hit. Think we are exaggerating let’s take a look at her track record. From the gate she lent her rhymes to a host of songs before her debut album even dropped. Remember her epic verse on Gucci Mane’s “5 Star Bitch” remix, or Mariah Carey’s “Up Out My Face” or maybe Robin Thicke’s “Shakin It 4 Daddy?” By the time Pink Friday dropped in 2010—just a year after signing her major label deal—“Right Thru Me” was already dominating the airwaves and the charts.

Nicki was everywhere and showed no signs of retreat. She followed-up with a release of her platinum debut, her sophomore effort: Pink Friday: Roman Reload led by the euro-pop hit “Starships,” adding another smash hit to her plethora of chart toppers. With 2014's Pink Print, Nicki revealed yet another layer of talent, flexing her vocal chops on lead single “Pills and Potion” and baring her vulnerable side on tracks like “All Things Go.” In less than a 10 year span the Head Barbz in Charge has not only managed to dominate on the music forefront but has also built a mighty empire wit her own wine brand, a clothing line and several fragrances. She’s also an actress too, starring in the April 15 release of Barbershop: The Next Cut.

But even with all of her endeavors Nicki has continued to maintain a lyrical exercise like no other. From her own tracks to her pun-filled bars as featured artist check out 20 of Nicki Minaj’s Best Songs.

