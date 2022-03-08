Britney Spears Thinks She’s ‘Not the Best Dancer’ But Nicki Minaj Would Like a Word

Britney Spears questioned her dancing abilities in one of her recent posts on Instagram, and Nicki Minaj checked in to straighten her crown.

Earlier this week the "Toxic" hit-maker shared a medley of videos of herself dancing that she filmed while on vacation in Hawaii. The pop star frequently uploads footage of her seemingly freestyle routines. This time, she dropped them alongside a note for any of her haters in the comments section.

"I know I’m not the best dancer, a lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I’m moving and expressing my body outwardly in someway at this point … that’s healing to me," she wrote.

Check out the post and watch the Princess of Pop at work below:

Many of Spears' fans rushed to the comments section to encourage her and compliment her dancing abilities. That very much included her "Till The World Ends (The Femme Fatale Remix)" collaborator, Nicki Minaj.

The Queen rapper caught wind of Spears' humble message, and she was not having any of it.

"Not the best dancer?" Minaj wrote. "BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY. You ARE the best dancer!!! Settled that, what's next?"

Hopefully what's next is the duo hitting the studio to record another hit together. While they linked up with Kesha (who co-wrote "Till The World Ends") for the 2011 remix, fans have been clamoring for another duet for years now.

The superstars do have history together. After all, Minaj traveled with Spears on The Femme Fatale Tour in 2011, according to Billboard.

They also performed together at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards. For music history fans, that's the same year Spears performed her remix of "S&M" with Rihanna.

Revisit their joint performance below:

Spears opened up more about the role dance plays in her life in her Instagram caption.

"Dancing you don’t think at all," she wrote after comparing dancing to therapy. "I know my actions are not perfect but if you only knew how good it feels to feel with my body … I think most would get it !!! Bare with me, I’m learning."

It's worth pointing out that Spears has long been considered one of the best dancers in the pop game.

Revisit a medley of her best dance breakdowns below: