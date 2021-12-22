By now, we've been burnt out, tired and done with virtual meetings and parties in our daily lives over the past two years. But if there was a Zoom call that would not be a snooze, it'd definitely be hosted by Elton John.

On Tuesday (Dec. 21), Elton John released a quirky yet heartwarming video on his official YouTube channel that featured all the collaborators behind his album The Lockdown Sessions. Popping up on screen were Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks and many more. Though it's been two months since Elton John released the album, he reunited the artists to show his gratitude in what might've been the most star-studded Zoom call known to man.

But as one might've expected from a typical Zoom call, things don't go quite as smooth as you may think. You've got some celebrities speaking while accidentally on mute (Colin Padelecki of Surfaces), some trying to fix their camera's focus (Rina Sawayama wiping her camera), some playing around with Zoom filters (Olly Alexander with a cat filter), ones talking with unwanted noise in the background (SG Lewis and Charlie Puth) while others have their camera's off (Young Thug and his poor wi-fi).

While the video seems to be partly scripted, the wholesome moments and short conversations between the star-studded lineup and the Lockdown Sessions master were genuinely real. As Elton John goes around giving his hellos and thank yous, collaborators reciprocated and threw the love right back.

"It's such a wonderful album, Elton," Brandi Carlile begins to say. "It so creative and quintessentially you while highlighting all your peers. So it's a real extreme honor, and I can't thank you enough for letting me be a small part of it!"

The 16-track album released in October marked Elton John's 32nd album to date. The Lockdown Sessions is available out now.