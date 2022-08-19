Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against ‘Coward’ Kevin Federline

During her Amp livestream, Nicki Minaj got candid about her opinion on Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline and his recent public criticism of Britney.

Nicki called him a "clown" and a "coward" in the much-reposted clip.

"That woman is a Sagittarius woman. She loves her kids more than life itself," Nicki said of Britney.

Nicki's statements started with, "You understand how much of a clown you have to be to be a whole grown f---ing man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin...to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down..."

She goes on to slam Federline's use of the media to attempt to expose Britney's parenting skills.

Federline made headlines earlier this month after his sit-down interview with the U.K.'s ITV, where he revealed that his two sons with Britney, Preston and Jayden, have allegedly decided they "are not seeing" their mom "right now."

Britney called the interview "hurtful" in a post on her Instagram Story, while her husband Sam Asghari promised that K-Fed's "gravy train" will soon end.

But the distasteful exposure of Britney's and her sons' private lives didn't stop there. Federline then posted videos of two arguments between Britney and her then-preteen sons to Instagram.

In one, Britney is heard telling the boys to "start respecting" her after she scolds one of them for not wearing shoes in public.

The videos seem to have had the opposite effect to what Federline expected, as many moms have commiserated with Britney via viral TikTok sound bite of the no-shoes clip and noted that the exchanges seem to be normal tiffs between mother and teenage son.

In her livestream, Nicki continued, "Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they once were being taken care of by."

"Using the person's fame as this constant 'gotcha!' moment. And you think you're not gonna f---ing have karma from it? You think it's okay? You think that anybody is going to feel sorry for you?" Nicki said, echoing the sentiments of the general internet.

She also called out Federline directly, saying, "You wanna take your little goofy a-- to do some motherf---ing interview. How dare you?"

"How dare you encourage this woman's children to be a part of your nonsense," she said, noting that in the future the boys will look back and wonder why this feud happened.

"They're kids, they don't know how detrimental this is," Nicki said.

"Leave her the f--- alone!" she concluded.

This isn't the first time Nicki has come to Britney's defense, as her former collaborator.

When Britney wrote on Instagram that she wasn't "the best dancer," Nicki was quick to encourage her friend.

"Not the best dancer? BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY!!!!!! You ARE the best dancer!!! Settled that, what’s next?" Nicki said at the time.

Nicki and Britney previously collabed on the remix of the singer's 2011 hit "Till The World Ends" with Kesha.

Listen to Nicki's full statement, below: