These Go-To Producers Are Crafting These Rappers’ Signature Sound

When an artist wants to create anything on a grand scale, it takes a team. Sometimes it can even take years to find someone who can match the creative output or see a similar vision, but there is nothing like that moment when it hits. In hip-hop, a rapper finding a producer to grow with is so vital, especially in a genre that evolves and changes so quickly. Throughout history, there have been plenty of rapper-producer duos that have helped shape each other's sound. Here, XXL highlights some of those lauded pairings of rappers and producers, and the impactful music they created together that will inspire generations to come.

Often enough, there are rappers who start to work with producers from the start of their career, then go on to become legends together. Gucci Mane was making music around Atlanta, but when he met Zaytoven in 2004, his prolific output began. Rhyming over Zaytoven's trademark organs and 808s led to Gucci evolving into the trap rap pioneer we know and love today. Zay is the producer behind a lot of the Guwop's discography, and plenty of his classics like "Icy," his first taste of success, "Bricks" and more.

A year after Gucci and Zay met, Drake and his right-hand producer 40 began working together, and bought their own, spaced-out, R&B-influenced sound to hip-hop. The two longtime friends changed how rap sounds. Drake has turned into one of the biggest and most influential rappers in modern hip-hop, from when his mixtape So Far Gone took off in 2010, to Certified Lover Boy topping the charts just last year.

Check below for more go-to producers crafting these rappers' signature sound.