Drake Joins Backstreet Boys to Perform ‘I Want It That Way’ at Toronto Show – Watch

Drake lived out his childhood dream as a sixth member of the Backstreet Boys. Drizzy joined the 1990s boy band to perform "I Want It That Way" at their Toronto show.

On July 2, Drake, rocking a C-Murder T-shirt and denim jeans, joined the Backstreet Boys as a temporary sixth member during their concert at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

The OVO Sound leader’s appearance was a big surprise for the sold-out crowd as he and the Boys performed a special rendition of their chart-topping hit “I Want It That Way,” according to wionews.com.

Drake also posted a 10-second clip of his performance on his Instagram page, which showed him crooning along to the infectious line, “'Cause I want it that way.”

“When she says she’s over men in this generation and asks why I live alone...,” the 6 God joked in the caption.

The Backstreet Boys also shared a clip of the performance on their Twitter page, tweeting, "What’s better than I Want It That Way? I Want It That Way....f/ @Drake."

Meanwhile, a much longer video of the performance was shared on BoyBandBreak’s YouTube channel, which features Drake delivering a jokey monologue about him being the sixth member of the Backstreet Boys. The Honestly, Nevermind creator also told a childhood story about himself dancing with a girl that he had a crush on during his bar mitzvah. Drizzy added that playing in the background was The Backstreet Boys’ tune, "I Want It That Way."

"It’s one of the greatest songs in music history," Drake told the audience.

From there, the Backstreet Boys segued into singing their classic pop ballad much to the crowd’s delight as Drake causally harmonize in the background. Watch the full video below.

Watch Drake Perform "I Want It That Way" With the Backstreet Boys at Toronto Show