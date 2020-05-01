The 12 Best Director Cameos In Movie History

The role of a film director takes many forms over the course of a production. From crafting a cohesive artistic vision to shaping actors’ performances on camera, there’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears on the director’s part. Every now and then, a director will appear in his or her own project. Some filmmakers religiously appear in their own movies, while others only do it on special occasions. In very specific cases, the director will fill in for a minor role out of mere necessity. Certain cameo roles play out as fully-fledged characters, while others are so indiscernible you might have missed them the first time around.

Here are 12 movies that feature the most memorable director cameos in movie history.