Did You Know This Unexpected ‘Jaws’ Reunion Happened in New England?

These days, we could all benefit from hearing positive stories. And for those of you who are fans of Steven Spielberg's 1975 film Jaws, you're gonna like this one.

Prior to the release of Star Wars: Episode IV, Jaws was one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, according to Collider. It's a simple yet classic film with an instrumental theme that remains unsettling to this day:

According to HGTV, Jaws was mostly shot in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, and it was in that same state where an unexpected reunion took place years later between Lee Fierro (who played Mrs. Kinter), and Jeffrey Voorhees, who played her son Alex, one of the shark's victims.

Several sources, including IMDb and the Hollywood Reporter, shared that decades after the film's release, Lee Fierro walked into a Massachusetts seafood restaurant and noticed that the menu had an "Alex Kinter Sandwich." It turned out that a now-grown Jeffrey Voorhees was the restaurant's owner.

The Hollywood Reporter explained that Jeffrey soon figured out the identity of the familiar woman sitting in the restaurant. Here's his recollection of their exchange:

“So I approached her table and said, ‘Can I ask you a very personal question — if you think this is a little odd tell me to go away — but do you believe in reincarnation? Because I think I died years ago, and you look like my mother from a previous life. And Lee realized who I was and so she went along with the joke and said, ‘Oh, my God, I had a son that died years ago in the ocean!’ And everyone in the restaurant, including her friend, were just wondering what the hell was going on!”

Stories of people bumping into one another after years apart are always sweet, and this one is no exception. Lee unfortunately passed away from COVID-19 in 2020, but we're grateful that she and Jeffrey were able to see one another.

Here's a look at Lee Fierro as Mrs. Kinter in a scene from Jaws.

