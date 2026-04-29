There is exciting news to celebrate from Van Buren, where senior Elijah Pinkham has earned one of the most prestigious scholarship honors in the country.

Pinkham has been selected as a member of The Gates Scholarship Class of 2026, an honor awarded to only 750 students nationwide from a pool of more than 61,000 applicants.

The Gates Scholarship is a highly selective, last-dollar scholarship created for outstanding high school seniors from low-income households. Each year, the program recognizes exceptional student leaders who have shown strong academic achievement, leadership, perseverance, and a commitment to reaching their full potential.

For Pinkham, the honor is not only a reflection of his work in the classroom, but also his character, drive, and ability to stand out among tens of thousands of students from across the country.

According to the announcement sent to Pinkham, Gates Scholars represent “the very pinnacle of academic achievement, service, and commitment.” The message also noted that, in addition to funding undergraduate education, The Gates Scholarship helps students continue developing leadership skills, prepare for professional life, and build a lasting network with fellow Scholars and other distinguished individuals.

As a Gates Scholar, Pinkham will receive funding for the full cost of attendance that is not already covered by other financial aid and the Student Aid Index, as determined by FAFSA or the methodology used by his college or university. Cost of attendance can include tuition, fees, books, housing, food, and other eligible expenses.

The ideal Gates Scholarship candidate is a student who ranks among the top of their graduating class, demonstrates leadership through service or activities, and shows exceptional personal success skills such as maturity, motivation, and perseverance.

Pinkham’s selection is a tremendous accomplishment and a proud moment for his family, classmates, teachers, and the entire school community.

For a small school to have a student recognized on this kind of national stage is something worth celebrating. Congratulations to Elijah Pinkham on this outstanding achievement and on becoming a Gates Scholar in the Class of 2026.