A 42-year-old man from Bangor faces up to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking in Aroostook County and Penobscot County.

Facing up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking

Christopher Coty pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Conspirators Trafficked Meth and Fentanyl in Northern Maine

Court records show that Coty and others conspired to traffic meth and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties between January 2018 and December 2021. “Coty knowingly and intentionally joined and participated in the conspiracy.”

Ten Defendants Pleaded Guilty in the Case

Nine other people have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the investigation. Four defendants have been sentenced in the case. Coty faces up to 20 years in prison.

Multiple Agencies and Law Enforcement Investigated the Case

Several agencies were involved in the case including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case. Assistance was provided by the police departments in Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle and Houlton. U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office.

