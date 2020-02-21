Ashland Man Arrested for Criminal Restraint & Terrorizing

A 36-year-old Ashland man was arrested Friday morning for criminal restraint and terrorizing for two incidents on Blackwater Road in Masardis.

Police said Brandon Saucier padlocked the victim’s door shut. A neighbor had to use bolt cutters to remove the lock. The victim told police that she and her partner woke up Friday morning and could not open the door. They thought snow and ice was keeping it shut.

A week prior, Saucier poured gas on the door at the same residence, said police. He left the can with the lid off in front of the door. There was no fire at the residence.

Saucier was taken to the Aroostook County Jail where bail was set. A court date will be scheduled in Presque Isle.

Cpl. Quint investigated the incidents.