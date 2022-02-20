Aroostook County’s Teams, Refs & More from Saturday in Bangor!

Scenes from a busy day at Tournament 2022

The Maine High School basketball tournament for Aroostook County teams, fans, and referees was busy on Saturday. Aroostook County was well represented with 7 referees working games from the local board.

Among the highlights on Saturday were an appearance from the East Grand Vikings, a pair of 30 point performances from Faith Sjoberg of Presque Isle and Lily Roy from Wisdom high school. The Presque Isle boys team gave #1 Ellsworth fits but came up short, and Caribou Vikings let everyone know that they will be back and better next year in Class B. Enjoy some of the images from the first Saturday of Tournament 2022.