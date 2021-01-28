Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

There have been some fun and exciting games already this season as we cover Aroostook County high school basketball and hockey.

Friday Jan 29 is a nice matchup between Fort Fairfield and Central Aroostook (B). The game starts at 6 pm. Pregame kicks off around 5:50 pm.

Saturday, Jan 30, we’re at PIHS as Houlton comes to town against the Wildcats (G). The game starts at 1 pm (the schedule below says 12:15 pm, but the time has changed to 1 pm). Pregame usually gets started about 10 minutes before the game starts.

We have basketball games Mon and Tue, Feb 1 & 2 (see the schedule below). Both games start at 6 pm.

Hockey is on the schedule this year as we feature several Presque Isle High School games. Hodgdon/Houlton take on PIHS at the Forum, Wed, Feb 3 at 5:45.

Listen live on The Rock - on the radio, stream and app.

High School Basketball Schedule:

Townsquare Media

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products

