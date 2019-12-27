Aroostook County High School Basketball 2019-2020 [LISTEN LIVE]
101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the 2019-2020 Aroostook County High School Basketball season:
- Ellsworth at Caribou and MDI at Presque Isle games scheduled for Friday, Dec 27, have been canceled.
- Ellsworth at Presque Isle games on Saturday, Dec 28, have the following schedule:
- JV Girls at 12 pm, JV Boys at 1:30, Varsity Girls at 3 pm & Varsity Boys at 4:30
Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.
Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Bill Casavant & Jeff Clockedile. Produced by Mark Shaw, Dick Palm and Trent Marshall.
High School Basketball Schedule, 2019 - 2020:
