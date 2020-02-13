Amber Rose Reveals Kobe Bryant Inspired Her Controversial Face Tattoo

Amber Rose revealed Kobe Bryant's death inspired her new face tattoo.

This week, the 36-year-old model and TV personality made headlines after she debuted her new ink on Instagram, which sees her children's names — "Bash Slash" for her sons Sebastian Taylor and Slash Electric Alexander — tattooed on her forehead in cursive letters just below her hairline.

Many fans critiqued her decision to ink her face, but Rose later defended her choice, writing, "For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me lol. Or they would just tell me I'm ugly."

"so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f--k you want in life," she added.

Then, during an interview on Fox Soul's series One on One with Keyshia Cole on Wednesday (February 12), she admitted Bryant's tragic death is one of the reasons why she decided to get her new ink. (The NBA star, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas last month.)

"I don't want this to sound corny or anything but kinda after Kobe died, it made me reflect on my life," Rose explained. "I don't want people to be like, 'Oh Kobe died and you went and got a tattoo,' but it was kinda like that."

"I thought about my dad and my dad had cancer when he was 40, and he went through remission and he's good now but he almost died," she continued. "And I'm 36... I've been wanting this tattoo for a long time... life is so short, just do it. Just live your best life with no regrets. That's just how I felt, and I'm happy I did it."