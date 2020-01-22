Acadian Games 50+ Comes to the Valley

Edmundston, New Brunswick will be playing host to seniors 50+ this summer.

The city has been selected to host the 2020 Jeux d'Acadie 50+. This will be the seventh games for those 50 years of age or older. The games are a friendly competition and are made up of of shuffleboard, bowling, cornhole, swimming, bicycle trails, golf, walking trails, and more.

The Francophone Association of New Brunswick Seniors (L'Association des ainées francophone) has announced the games will be held from August 27 to 30.

Participants from New Brunswick, Maine, and Témiscouata, QC, are invited to the games.

Organizers are expecting between 350 and 400 people to participate in the event. AFANB Games President Jean-Luc Bélanger says everyone over 50 is invited to participate in one or more of the 40 categories planned and participants do not need to be members of AFANB or any other club.

The goal of the event is to bring together people from different regions and provinces.

The organization of the games will need approximately 100 volunteers for the event. To donate a few hours, those interested can speak to the Sports Pavilion or a member of the committee.