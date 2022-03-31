Two Men Taken to Hospital Following Fire in Edmundston, N.B.

Two men are being treated in hospital, including one who reportedly jumped from a second-storey window Thursday morning to escape a fire that ripped through a house containing two apartments in Edmundston.

Firefighters arrived at the house on Ordonnance Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. to find smoke billowing from the building and flames visible on the roof, according to CIMT-TV.

Canadian Red Cross spokesman Dan Bedell said in a news release that the owner was injured after jumping from an upstairs window to escape the flames. A tenant was also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and unspecified injuries.

Officials say the fire started on the ground floor or in the basement, and spread quickly to the entire structure. Thirty firefighters from the Edmundston Fire Department fought the blaze for a several hours.

The older structure was gutted and had to be torn down after the fire, Bedell said.



Red Cross volunteers assisted one tenant with emergency lodging and funds for purchases like food, clothing, taxi fare and some other basic needs.

Ordonnance Street was closed to traffic throughout the morning. The Edmundston Police Force, as well as the forensic identification service responded to the scene.

The cause to the blaze is under investigation.