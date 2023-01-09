Edmundston, N.B. Man Reported Missing

A 29-year-old Edmundston man has been reported missing after his family said he had not contacted them for several days.

The Edmundston Police Force reports they received information regarding the disappearance of John Michael Fongémie on Friday, January 6th. Fongémie was last seen on Monday, January 2nd at his residence in Edmundston. His family is concerned for his health and safety.

Police say Fongémie is Caucasian, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, and an orange/brown coat.

Edmundston Police Force Edmundston Police Force loading...

Fongémie has been employed at Twin Rivers Paper Company in Edmundston. Police noted that he also has connections across the border in the United States.

Anyone who has information regarding John Michael Fongémie can confidentially contact the Edmundston Police Force at (506) 739-2100, or by calling 911 (for emergencies only).