A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”

How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!

A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.

She describes herself as a quote “traveler, hippie, life-enthusiast” so she definitely knows what she is talking about!

1. Portland Head Lighthouse

2. Acadia National Park

3. Bar Harbor

4. L.L. Bean

5. Fall Foliage

6. Baxter State Park

7. Old Orchard Beach

8. Portland

In the comments thread of the video, people had some interesting responses:

annikajoy3

being born in Maine I personally love Bar Harbor it's where I grew up❤

Mark

Yup, all 8 covered and many more

Holiday acc:)

But Portland is a little sketchy

Chill homie

Bar harbor is fun too good ice cream

Cora<3

Bar harbor is so fun

Lilah

At old orchard, you’re not allowed to swim above ur knees because there are too many sharks…

Holiday acc:)

niko

giffords.

GracieC

Old orchard low key is trash

MommaBear_9469

Small falls. Cabelas. Tumbledown. Katahdin. Birch beach. Screw auger falls. Literally anywhere by sugarloaf mountain lol

johnnamorton1

I'm shocked the Eastport pirate festival and the Livermore Moxie festival didn't make the

Stephanie

Don’t tell people about bar harbor! Too many tourist already!

Chase

don’t ever go to portland

Undiscovered Maine

If you want more out of the way places, we run a research project all about great places in Maine!

Brynn

TRUST ME OLD ORCHARD IS THE BEST RHEY HAVE STORES AND A FAIR AND A BEAXH A BOARD WALK ITS AO FUN IMGGGG

Nev.

It’s funny I live in Maine and I haven’t done half of the stuff

Ta_pper

All of those places suck ( true Mainer advise)

Whether you agree with her choices or not, It is a great excuse to get out and see all that Maine has to offer!