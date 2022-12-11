A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Give the gift of Maine this Christmas!

Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.

Box of Maine, located at 34 Abbott Street in Brewer, is a locally owned and operated business. You can send a Box of Maine made gifts to a friend, family member, or loved one.

Whether its the Moxie, lobster, moose, blueberries, maple and pine trees, or the ocean, there is a reason they say that Maine is "The Way Life Should Be"

Box of Maine supports over 30 Maine run businesses and has a huge variety of products that perfectly sum up the Pine Tree State, including some iconic items that we Mainers all know and love.

In this video, a young lady named Ciara, who moved away from home, opens up a Maine care package with all her favorites in it. The best part is, Box of Maine will ship it right to your door. All the best Made in Maine products are packaged in a convenient gift box that contains many goodies.

Another cool thing about it that new orders will ship to you in 24-48 hours. And if you become a subscriber, you get 7-10 unique hand selected items from Maine each month, which is part of a rotating selection from over 80 Maine favorites that we all know and love here in the state.

Boxes includes these treats like:

New England Maple Black Tea



Bar Harbor Clam Chowder



Needhams



Costal Maine Popcorn



Stuffed Moose & Lobster Toys



Moxie Jelly & Soda



Kinney's Sugarhouse Molded Maple Sugar



Raye's Mustard



Maine Sea Salt



Maine Mud



Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips



Maine Red Snappers



Whoopie Pies

Find out more information by checking out the Box of Maine website