A 47-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Assaulting a Police Officer

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer at the Court House in Edmundston on Tuesday.

Police were called to Carrefour Assumption after several individuals who were due to appear in court refused to wear masks on the premises.

Police say some of the people refused to identify themselves and one woman in the group assaulted a peace officer.

The woman faces charges under the Emergency Measures Act as well as for resisting arrest. She's scheduled to appear in court on June 8th.

Edmundston Police says charges could be laid against other individuals who were involved in the incident.