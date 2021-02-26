Sen. Collins: Reconsider Restrictions at U.S.-Canada Border

US Sen. Susan Collins is urging the Biden administration to reconsider restrictions at U.S.-Canada border crossings that were imposed at the start of the pandemic last March.

Collins wrote. “While I appreciate the need to limit nonessential travel into the United States in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, these restrictions should reflect the localized risk levels along our border, and allow for certain common-sense exceptions, such as visits among close relatives or day-to-day local commerce in low- transmission areas.”

Since last June, Collins has been calling on the U.S. government to consider localizing border restrictions especially in rural areas where case loads are not as severe.