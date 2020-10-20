U.S.-Canada Border Remains Closed to Non-Essential Travel

The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said that restrictions will be in place until November 21 at the earliest. It’s due to rising COVID-19 cases on both sides of the border.

Blair said government decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.

The current agreement on the U.S.-Canada border closure was first imposed in March and has been renewed every month since.