Maine Woman Charged With Making Threats Against Sen. Collins

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman is charged with threatening U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in voicemails after the election.

Officials say 56-year-old Katrina Preble, of Bangor, was arrested Monday on two counts of making interstate threats.

Messages in which Preble threatened to harm the senator were left between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.

Prosecutors asked for Preble to be detained pending a detention hearing, and it was unclear if she had an attorney. She's due in court Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Collins said that the senator and her husband “are grateful for the professionalism and quick response of local, state and federal law enforcement officers.”