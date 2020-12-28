Arrest Made after Threats, Ramming Vehicles, Stuck on Helipad

Presque Isle Police said a 42-year-old man was suicidal and threatened the Ashland ambulance EMS with a knife after they responded to an overdose on prescription medication.

Police said James Arey drove himself to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital with Ashland Ambulance following after he refused to be taken into protective custody.

Police said in his refusal, Arey purposefully rammed his vehicle into the Ashland Ambulance, Presque Isle PD cruisers, a personal vehicle, and drove at police officers.

Arey’s vehicle became stuck by the Helipad at AR Gould Hospital where Officers were able to subdue him and take him into custody.

No one was injured in the incident. Arey’s vehicle as well as Ashland Ambulance and the Presque Isle PD cruiser sustained substantial damages. He was medically and psychologically treated at AR Gould.

Arey was taken to the Aroostook County Jail with charges of:

Driving to Endanger

Terrorizing

Aggravated Reckless Conduct

Aggravated Reckless Conduct with a dangerous weapon

Aggravated Criminal Mischief

Criminal Threatening with a dangerous weapon

Bail was set at $5,000 cash. Sgt Lucas Hafford is the lead investigator on the case. PIPD was assisted by Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.