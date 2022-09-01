Maine Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins were in Aroostook County Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the newly converted Louisiana-Pacific (LP) Building Solutions facility in New Limerick.

In February 2021, LP Houlton announced a plan to expand production of SmartSide, an advanced engineered wood siding used on the exterior of homes. The company recently began manufacturing their flagship LP siding and trim product following a $150 million conversion completed earlier this year.

“I applaud Louisiana-Pacific for making the significant investment to manufacture its innovative SmartSide products here at LP Houlton. This new production line strengthens Maine’s position as a leader in engineered wood products,” said Senator Collins. “This investment secures and grows good-paying, rewarding jobs. It will increase the wood supply needed here by 30 percent, benefiting our logging and transportation industries.”

LP Houlton-New Limerick mills continue to grow to meet demand for home products

Due to increased demand for home construction products, the LP Houlton mill boosted production substantially in 2020. The company expanded its workforce, from 100 employees working five days a week to 160 employees working shifts 24/7. The conversion to SmartSide production added a 90,000-square-foot facility to house new equipment to trim and finish the siding.

“For decades, workers at LP Houlton have produced Maine-made building materials used in homes across the nation and around the world. LP Houlton’s conversion will continue that proud legacy with the manufacture of LP’s signature building products, all while benefiting the local supply chain,” said Governor Janet Mills.

Since LP’s expansion will demand about 30 percent more wood fiber in order to meet capacity, it will be a boost to Maine’s forest products industry including loggers, truckers and other stakeholders.

LP Houlton hopes to achieve full operating capacity within a year. The mill expects to expand further and be able to produce enough siding for 100,000 homes annually.

