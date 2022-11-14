Police are asking for the public's help after thieves made off with over $250,000 in property following a break-in early Saturday at a township building in Riverview, N.B.

The break, enter and theft is believed to have occurred on Saturday, November 12 sometime between 12:30 a.m., and 5:30 a.m., at a Public Works building in Riverview, according to the Codiac Regional RCMP. Over $250,000 worth of property was stolen, including tools, generators and two vehicles. Later the same day, police say they recovered several stolen items.



The RCMP believe that there were three or more people involved in the burglary and are hoping that information from the public could help further the investigation.

If you have information regarding this crime, or if you were in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed suspicious activity, please contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at (506) 857-2400. You can also provide tips anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).