25 Painful and Disappointed Online Reviews of Bangor’s Paul Bunyan Statue
Bangor is known for a few things. Top of the list is Stephen King. Next up, concerts. After that, our industrial lumbering past and mythological representative, Paul Bunyan.
Paul stands 31 feet tall in front of the Cross Insurance Center on Main Street in Bangor, across from Hollywood Casino. His large presence is a bit ominous but, considering he's got a big smile on his face, not too intimidating.
Bangor Loves Paul
We've had some fun with Paul. Certain perspectives of viewing this large sculpture produce some funny visuals.
Here he is peeping over the top of a rooftop. Oh, hi!
And, here's Paul, ummm, giving us the bird.
Visiting Paul As A 'From Away-er'
Some people visiting the Queen City are pretty stoked to see our handsome statue that has stood since 1959. Others, however, are not so impressed.
We took a look at TripAdvisor.com to see what people's honest and somewhat painful thoughts were about Bangor's most iconic statue. Some of the reviews were during a time when construction was going on at Bass Park and travelers couldn't find a convenient spot to park in. Other reviews lamented about the absolute horrendous hassle it was to find the 30-foot statue.
And still, other reviews just thought it was boring, suggesting adding Babe the Blue Ox to the park would add a little something special to the landmark.
So, without further adieu, here are the disappointed, snarky, and not-so-nice online reviews of Bangor' Paul Bunyan statue that may feel a little painful to read. Don't take it personally, Bangor.