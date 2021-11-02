Jennifer Garner Went Trick-or-Treating Together With Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — plus their kids — all went trick-or-treating together in Malibu on Halloween, making co-parenting look easy.

Since celebrities love dressing their kids up and going trick-or-treating to celebrate Halloween, that's exactly what Bennifer and the Peppermint star were spotted doing in Malibu.

Newly reconciled couple Lopez and Affleck were spotted trick-or-treating in a private, gated neighborhood in Malibu while their sons rocked costumes as they went around collecting all the candy they could.

The event was a private one in the community and J.Lo and Ben weren't the only celebrities present — Jennifer Garner was seen there too. The three met up together while trick-or-treating with their kids in the neighborhood.

Lopez's and Affleck/Garner's respective kids are friends, so it makes sense they went trick-or-treating together. The kids are always their focus and everyone gets along, according to a source who told People about the outing.

Affleck and Garner spent time with their kids at a restaurant called Huckleberry Cafe earlier that same day. The cafe is located in Santa Monica.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Garner is happy that Affleck and Lopez have rekindled their romance because she "can tell he is happy."

Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years and have three kids together: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018 and they have been co-parenting ever since. Now the former celebrity couple is co-parenting with Lopez, too.

The pop star-turned-movie star was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2011 and their divorce was finalized in June 2014. The couple welcomed twins, Emme and Maximilian, in 2008.