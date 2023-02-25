Do You Remember These Hilarious Ads for Dunkin Donuts in New England?

Since New England’s favorite breakfast chain expanded to California in 2015, America truly has run on Dunkin'. No longer an “only in the Northeast” attraction, Dunkin' has grown to become nationally and perhaps even globally popular.

It's so popular, in fact, that Cambridge native Ben Affleck went viral last year as he was photographed picking up Dunkin' orders at his California home. And the other day, he flipped the script.

Ben and his wife Jennifer Lopez were both in Massachusetts, where Affleck worked the drive thru while shooting a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

As is often the case, though, the outtakes definitely stole the show.

Respectfully, though, nobody can top Dunkin’s original pitch man.

MEET MICHAEL VALE

A college classmate of Tony Curtis, Michael Vale was a respected character actor in New York. Despite a resume that included appearances on The Jackie Gleason Show, Car 54, Where Are You?, Kojak, and The Cosby Show, Vale didn’t have high hopes when he went to audition for a commercial role in the early '80s, according to AdAge.

Nonetheless, Vale beat out 300 other actors for the role of Fred the Baker, a Dunkin' Donuts employee who was up before dawn to, well, make the donuts.

"TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS"

With his iconic catchphrase, Fred the Baker became an instantly recognizable figure in New England, and eventually all over the Northeast in the '80s and '90s. So naturally, fans and customers were saddened in 1997 when Dunkin retired the character.

But he definitely went out in style…

A LASTING LEGACY

Michael Vale passed away on Christmas Eve 2005 at the age of 83. Dunkin called Vale “a beloved American icon that permeated our culture and touched millions with his sense of humor and humble nature.”

And the character still lives on. As for many New Englanders, it’s impossible to walk into a Dunkin without hearing that beloved early-riser say, “Time to make the donuts…”

20 of the Best Places in New England to Get Apple Cider Donuts Fall in New England is here and so are the Cider Donuts! Try one of the 20 best places to get your warm and fresh cider donuts in New England.