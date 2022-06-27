Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Crashes Lamborghini

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son appears to have backed a Lamborghini into a BMW while at a car rental dealership over the weekend.

Samuel Garner Affleck, Ben's son that he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner, hopped into the driver's seat of the vibrant yellow sports car while checking out luxury vehicles at 777 Exotics in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ. It appears that he accidentally put the running car into reverse and bumped into a white BMW that was also on the lot.

In a video captured from the scene, Ben's fiancée Jennifer Lopez appeared to be in the backseat of the car with her door open at the time of the crash. Both Ben and Samuel rushed to check the cars to see if they were damaged.

Check out a video from the moment below:

A representative of Ben's assured TMZ that the collision didn't cause any damage.

Meanwhile, a representative of 777 Exotics told the New York Post that the lot was crowded and reiterated that it wasn't a big deal.

“When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” he said. “We have a small lot and the cars are close.” The source added that the couple didn't leave the lot and "continued to browse" after the accident.

The outlet noted that Ben appeared to comfort and hug his son in the aftermath.

The Lamborghini in question is available to rent for the small price of $1,475 a day.

Ben shares three children with Garner, and Samuel is their youngest, according to Us Weekly. Last year the famous actor told Extra that his kids did not think he was all that cool despite his impressive resume of accomplishments.

"If you're somebody's parent, you're not cool to somebody in the world," he explained. "That's part of life. You realize there's something kind of healthy about embarrassing your kids."

Ben, Garner and Lopez appear to have a healthy relationship. Just last year the families went trick-or-treating together to celebrate Halloween.