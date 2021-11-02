Blanket ‘Bigi’ Jackson Opens Up About What Dad Michael Jackson ‘Was All About’ in Rare Interview

Bigi Jackson — Michael Jackson's youngest son, formerly known as Blanket Jackson — reflected on his father's legacy in a rare interview earlier this week.

The 19-year-old spoke to Good Morning Britain while attending his brother Prince Jackson's Thriller Night Halloween Party. Funds raised from the event were donated to The Heal Los Angeles Foundation, according to The Daily Mail.

Standing in a room filled with Michael Jackson memorabilia including costumes, plaques and more, Bigi took a moment to celebrate his late father, who passed away 12 years ago.

"There's a lot of really cool stuff here. I think there's a lot of history in this house and studio. That's what he was all about," he said.

Bigi added that he and his siblings — his brother Prince and sister Paris Jackson — have hoped to follow in their father's footsteps in their own way.

"And that's just kind of what each of want to do: Kind of make things that people hopefully enjoy but also can benefit their lives."

Although he hopes to be creative like his famous father, it seems Bigi doesn't have dreams of becoming a pop star. The Daily Mail noted that he instead expressed interest in becoming a director during an interview for the 2012 documentary Jacksonology: Our Story.

It's unclear if his goals have changed in recent years. However, he and Prince launched a YouTube channel together in 2019, according to Page Six. The page now appears to be run exclusively by Bigi's older brother.

Prince also has his own production company. Paris, meanwhile, has pursued work in music as well as acting. She dropped her debut album Wilted in 2020.

Bigi also used the interview to highlight the global issue of climate change. He spoke about the importance of taking steps to save the planet ahead of 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26. The teen stressed that "we have some work to do" on the front, but said that he remains optimistic about the role his generation will play.

"Our generation knows how important it is," he said.

Check out the interview below: