Maine Police Departments Suffering From Staff Shortages

It should come as no surprise but public service employees in Maine are struggling to meet staff demands according to a report from the Lincoln County News.

Many town along the mid-coast are feeling the pinch. They have full-time police departments but staffing up n down the coast and inland too are suffering from a shortage of police officers.

When departments like Wiscasset and Waldoboro are doing they're best to provide adequate coverage 24/7, sometimes they have to get creative, there can be coverage gaps. Sometimes that may mean an on-call model, other times the coverage may have to come from other departments, at a cost o time, and money to have supplied since it can't always provide the staffing in-department.

The Chief of police in Damariscotta calls it "a crisis". Some offices are already pushing it to the limits working 6-70 hours per week. There are more calls coming in, and more arrests taking place but the staffing shortage is truly taking its toll.

Currently 67 cadets just graduated from the MCJA, and yet there are 140 requests for only 70 slots available in the next class.

Time will tell if this "crisis" will find a remedy, in the meantime, understand that most departments are doing the best they can, with the resources they have available.

Tour The 2021 Camp Out Hunger Compound Check out the massive set up at the 2021 Camp Out Hunger Food Drive. This is Central Maine's Largest food drive!

Maine Zodiac

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!