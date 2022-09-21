24-Year-Old New Brunswick Man Dies Following Collision near Coles Island
Police say a 24-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash near Coles Island, N.B. last weekend.
Members of the Sussex RCMP responded to the collision between a car and a pickup truck near the intersection of Route 10 and Bagdad Road at around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Corporal Mark Ward of the Sussex Detachment.
Investigators say it appears the driver of the car, a 24-year old man from Mill Cove, N.B., made a sudden stop, and the truck collided with the rear-end of the car. The car then rolled into the ditch.
The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to hospital. The RCMP reports the 24-year-old man passed away from his injuries on Sunday.
The passenger in his car was also transported to hospital with what were considered minor injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the pickup was not injured in the crash, police said.
Fundraiser started to help family of young man who died in Coles Island crash
A Go Fund Me page to support the family of Mackenzie "Mack" Joseph Green has been set up by friends of the victim. Mackenzie Green was born in Plaster Rock, N.B.
The Coles Island Fire Department, Cumberland Bay Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick also provided emergency support at the crash site. A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death, Sgt. Ward said.
The investigation is ongoing. This article will be updated as new information comes to light.