24 Must See Concert Tours Coming To New England In 2022

Even though a few winter / early spring tours rolled through New England at the beginning of 2020, the pandemic prevented the massive summer tour season from taking place that year. While 2021 was a little better, we still saw many of the super star performers choose to air on the side of caution and postpone their tours.

Even though the pandemic continues to cause problems around the globe, it does look like the 2022 concert season is going to look a lot more like the 2019 concert season did.

That's why we have put together a list of some of the best concerts coming to New England in the next year.

2022 Must See Concerts Take a look at our list of the must see concerts coming to Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, and Massachusetts in 2022.

You are going to want to keep an eye on that list because there is a good chance that we will be adding to it over the next few months. In the past, we have seen the announcement of many summer tours in January and February of that year. This is especially true to tours that hit a lot of outdoor venues. We look forward to seeing something similar happen this this year.

When it comes to country, there is already a lot to be excited about. Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, Cole Swindell, Martina McBride, Lonestar, and Kenny Chesney. If you love country music, you are going to be putting a lot of miles on your car.

For pop and hip hop acts, we're going to see Dua Lipa, 50 Cent, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eillish, Weird Al, and Bad Bunny.

There are even a few rock and classic rock acts rolling through New England.

What did we miss? What else needs to be on our list? Let us know by sending a message through our app or on Facebook.