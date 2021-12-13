Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – December 1 – 12

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in early December. These items from the weekly police log are only minimally edited for clarity.

Driver Arrested after Police Call off Chase on Icy Roads in Aroostook County

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Trooper Nathan Desrosier and Trooper Kyle Rider assisted the Madawaska Police Dept. with a vehicle that refused to stop. Madawaska PD clocked the vehicle speeding (56 mph in a 35-mph zone) and when they went to stop the car, it sped off. Troopers located the vehicle and also attempted to stop it, but it sped up. They did not chase the car due to the poor road conditions at the time. The same vehicle fled from a Sheriff’s Deputy, Limestone PD, and Fort Kent PD, all on the same night. Trooper Desrosier knew who was driving the car and the man was arrested the next day without incident. He had a suspended driver’s license and bail conditions for an unrelated incident.

Fugitive from Justice Calls Police After Crashing Car in Wallagrass

Trooper Matthew Curtin responded to a property damage crash in Wallagrass on Dec. 10 after a man called to report he went off the road. While investigating the crash, Trooper Curtin learned the man had a full extradition warrant out of Florida. The trooper took the 50-year-old Wallagrass man into custody without incident.

Intoxicated Man Gets Stuck in Mapleton Potato Field

On December 3, Trooper Ryan Kilcollins responded to a suspicious complaint in Mapleton where a man appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in a driveway. Before Trooper Kilcollins arrived, the man drove into a potato field and became stuck. The trooper arrived on scene and made contact with the driver who appeared to be intoxicated. Kilcollins conducted SFST’s and placed the man under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol. Trooper Kilcollins then transported the man to Presque Isle Police Department for an Intoxilyzer test. The man was summonsed for OUI and bailed from PIPD.

Police Recover Stolen Vehicle Near Mount Chase Cemetery

On December 1, Trooper Tim Saucier received information that a stolen vehicle was seen pulling into a cemetery in Mount Chase. Tr. Saucier checked a woods road near the cemetery and located the vehicle stuck in the road. Tr. Saucier notified the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office, which had taken the initial report. Arrangements were made to remove the vehicle.

Police Taser Naked Man in Westfield

On December 1, Lt. Brian Harris, Trooper Andrew Levesque, Trooper Denver Roy and several other troopers responded to a Westfield residence after a homeowner reported a neighbor appeared to be high on drugs and was acting strangely and had damaged a vehicle in the driveway. Family members at the residence were able to force the man out of the residence. Lt. Harris arrived first on the scene and located the individual attempting to get back into the house. The man was naked and obviously under the influence of drugs. The man refused to comply with commands and Lt. Harris eventually deployed his conducted energy weapon. Once the CEW had been deployed the man was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital and then later transferred to the Aroostook County Jail. The man was charged with multiple violations, including Criminal Mischief, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, and Violation Conditions of Release. Daytime temperatures on Dec. 1st were in the 20s.

Troop F is responsible for state police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.