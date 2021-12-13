Winner: Light Up Aroostook County & Western New Brunswick

Winner

Congratulations to Ronald Doustou from Presque Isle, the winner of Light Up Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick contest. He gets $500 for the best display. Thanks to our sponsor, Huber Engineered Woods. (See the gallery below).

Thanks for the Photos

We appreciate all the awesome photos sent to us for the contest. Thank you for taking the time to send them to us.

It takes a lot of time and planning to get your house and yard decorated for the holidays.

See the Gallery Below

It wasn’t easy to pick a winner with all the great displays. Check out the gallery and you’ll see so many incredible entries.

Thank you again and we’re happy you’re bringing the joy and Christmas spirit to your neighborhoods. people really do love seeing the decorations every year.

Light Up Aroostook County & Western New Brunswick

