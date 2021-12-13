Buying for Mom is always challenging, so I came up with a list of 20 ideas that your Mom might appreciate as a gesture from your heart.

As a Mom myself, I know that I can be tough to buy for. My kids ask me every year what I want for Christmas, and every year I struggle to come up with suggestions for them. They always do a great job, but I recognize that it's a challenge. Often, they resort to buying me something with penguins on it, because they know that I collect them. And I love each and every one of them.

I also recognize this struggle as a daughter. It's not always easy knowing what to get for Mom. You don't necessarily want to get her something too practical, which she may perceive as being more 'for the house' than actually for her. (think salad shooters and automated potato peelers) But it's difficult to figure out what type of more personal gift would be something she'd like. Ultimately, too many of us opt for something obvious, instead of trying to get creative with our gifts.

What are some of the best Christmas gifts I ever got from my kids? One year they pooled their resources and bought me a laptop because they had seen my frustration over my aging model that couldn't load my favorite game. That was an exceptional gift, not because it was extravagant, but because they had pinpointed something I really needed. What's the worst? Well, my kids might read this so I'll plead the fifth on that one.

20 Great Christmas Gift Ideas for Your Maine Mom that Aren't Lame Buying for Mom can be challenging, so I've come up with 20 ideas that aren't lame and she might actually really love.

