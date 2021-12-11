Driver Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Route 1 in Hodgdon

A 20-year-old man from Cary Township was injured early Saturday after he lost control of his car on an icy road in Hodgdon and crashed into a utility pole.

Maine State Police say Jesse Frederick was driving a 2015 Ford sedan south on the Calais Road (Rt. 1) around 12:20 a.m. The area had recently received snow and the road was covered in ice and frost, with snow on the shoulder and centerline area, according to Corporal Dennis Quint.

Frederick told police that he looked away from the roadway at his car radio, drifted to the right and lost control of his vehicle. The car struck two mailboxes before hitting the utility pole, snapping it off near the base.

After striking the pole, the car turned 90 degrees and the rear end of the vehicle became tangled in the guy wires. Frederick was able to get out of the car on his own.

Frederick refused medical treatment to include an ambulance, Quint stated. He was taken by private vehicle to the emergency room at Houlton Regional Hospital for bleeding and a possible broken wrist.

The young man was wearing his seat belt. Speed was a factor in the crash and an investigation is pending, according to the report from Troop F.

Corp. Quint and Trooper Noah Castonguay investigated at the crash site along U.S. Route 1.

A crew from Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative responded to the scene and set a new pole. York's of Houlton towed the vehicle, which was destroyed in the crash.