Driver Escapes Tractor Trailer Crash in Hodgdon, Maine

A section of U.S. Route 1 in Hodgdon was blocked early Monday morning after a tractor trailer loaded with hay bales crashed into a ditch.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office reports 21-year-old Noah Binder of Bridgewater was driving south on the Calais Road around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control of the Freightliner tractor trailer on a sharp turn.

The tractor trailer rolled over into the ditch, spilling its load and partially blocking the roadway. Binder was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.



Police believe speed was likely a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed.

Deputy Sheriff Ryan Johnston investigated the crash. The Hodgdon Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Route 1 was closed briefly while the rig was removed from the ditch.

