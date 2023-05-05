Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Route 1 in Hodgdon, Maine

A 49-year-old Aroostook County man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Thursday evening on U.S. Route 1 in Hodgdon.

Maine State Police say 49-year-old Timothy Crowley of Cary Plantation was driving his 2005 Ford Explorer south on the Calais Road around 5:00 p.m. Crowley lost control of his truck while negotiating a curve, according to a news release from Corp. Dennis Quint. The vehicle veered into the ditch on the right-hand side, rolled over and ended up in a field. Crowley was thrown from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Investigation of deadly rollover in southern Aroostook continues

State Police indicated that Crowley was not wearing a seat belt and that speed was a factor in the fatal crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours Thursday evening while the crash was being investigated. Trooper Noah Castonguay, who is leading the investigation, was assisted at the scene by Lt. Brian Harris and Corp. Dennis Quint of the Maine State Police.

Hodgdon Fire Department, Southern Aroostook Ambulance, Maine Department of Transportation and Benn’s Auto & Towing Service also assisted. The crash is being reconstructed by Sgt. Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department.

This article will be updated if further information is made available.

