High School Basketball Opening Night Scores; Saturday Schedule

Friday was opening night for high school basketball across the state. This year teams are back competing for State Championships, which did not in last season as those teams that did play, were put into regional leagues. 2021-22 will be a more traditional season with a tournament scheduled to be played in February.

There were a handful of Aroostook County teams in action on Friday. The schedule for Aroostook County teams will follow the scores.

Girls:

Hodgdon 90 Madawaska 3

Katahdin 45 East Grand 29

Fort Kent 29 Wisdom 26

Boys Scores:

Foxcroft 63 Houlton 52

Southern Aroostook 83 Washburn 37

Katahdin 73 East Grand 27

Fort Kent 72 Wisdom 57

Girls:

The Winslow at Presque Isle girls game slated for Saturday was postponed earlier in the day due to potential travel hazards on Saturday. There has been no makeup date announced.

Central Aroostook at Southern Aroostook

Houlton at Foxcroft-Academy

Caribou at Old Town

Boys

Caribou at Old Town

Saturday would have been opening day for the 101.9 The Rock broadcast team as well, but the game has been canceled. You can catch all the scores this year right here and be sure to tune in to 101.9 The Rock coverage of High School Basketball and Hockey. Join us Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m for high school hockey as the two Aroostook County teams take the ice. Houlton/Hodgdon will travel to Presque Isle to take on the Wildcats in the Forum. Wednesday we will be back to basketball, bringing you the Houlton at Caribou girl's game

Submit any game photos this year to jeff.clockedile@townsquaremedia.com. We will feature your photos with credits.