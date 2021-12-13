David Beckham Just Wore a ‘Spiceworld’ Sweater and We’re Obsessed

David Beckham is an enduring fan of the Spice Girls for obvious reasons. Aside from having good taste, he's also married to Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice.

The soccer pro recently showed off his appreciation for the definitive girl group by rocking some of their merch on Instagram. More specifically, Beckham modeled his choice of holiday sweater in an adorable photo with his wife that went live over the weekend.

His royal blue sweater features a snowy background and a globe encircled by a "Spiceworld" banner. In case you've forgotten, Spiceworld was the name of the group's beloved sophomore album.

To paraphrase a line from their breakout hit, "If you wanna be her lover, you've got to rock her merch..."

Seriously, though, someone needs to put him on a best-dressed list ASAP because we're thoroughly obsessed with his nostalgia-inducing ensemble.

"Yep I’m a fan," Beckham wrote in the caption. "Christmas jumpers are out."

The sweater appears to be from one of the group's latest merch drops. If you're looking to pick up a Spice Girls sweater of your own, you can do so here. There is a caveat, though: The festive piece isn't due to ship until Dec. 21, which means you may not be able to wear it while opening presents on Christmas morning.

No matter what though, it's bound to spice up your life!

Beckham's choice in sweater carries the stamp of approval from his wife. She posted a photo of him posing solo (it's the second picture in the gallery) on her own Instagram account. Check it out below:

"Now that's a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham," she gushed in the caption.

As it turns out, several other Spice Girls were equally appreciative of his fashion choice. They hopped into the comments section to show their love.

"Best Christmas jumper ever," Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) enthused. Mel C. (Sporty Spice) responded with a joyful emoji. Now we just need to know how Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Mel B (Scary Spice) feel about the look...

This isn't the first time that the Beckhams have gotten people talking on Instagram. Earlier this year Posh Spice was recognized as a global hero after sharing a cheeky photo of her husband chilling at the pool. Clearly they have a love that spans all seasons, and they have no problem showing it off!