Blackpink First Girl Group to Cover ‘Rolling Stone’ in More Than Two Decades

Blackpink have made history with their Rolling Stone cover, and Blinks are eating it up!

The K-pop girl group — comprised of Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo — unveiled their cover of the iconic music magazine today (May 23).

Check out the chic photo and several individual snaps of the group members from their shoot with photographer Peter Ash Lee, below:

The photoshoot and accompanying interview (which teases plans for a new album later this year) put Blackpink in an exclusive list of girl groups who have landed the coveted lead feature with Rolling Stone.

Clout Media notes they are only the third group to nab the honor. They're also the first to do so in more than 20 years.

The last girl group to cover the iconic music publication was Destiny's Child in 2001. Prior to that, the Spice Girls celebrated girl power with an edgy shoot of their own in 1997.

Appropriately, Blackpink reflected on the Spice Girls when thinking about what the future holds for the "How You Like That" superstars.

“I mean, won’t Blackpink last at least 10 more years? We’ll be nearly 40 by then,” Lisa told the publication. “Someday we’ll get married and things like that. But then I see the Spice Girls, how they got together for a reunion concert. Can we do that too someday? Will I be able to dance then, like I do now?”

Jennie reiterated that the girl group will be long-lasting. “Even if we’re 70 and we have different lives, I’ll still feel like I’m Blackpink."

Blinks took to social media to celebrate Blackpink's cover, and they did so in a big way. Rolling Stone notes that the group's name and the phrase "Welcome Back Blackpink" trended worldwide in the hours after the big reveal.

Fans celebrated the historic cover and rushed to thank Rolling Stone for organizing it.

"Thank you so much for such a good interview," one Blink wrote. "We missed our girls."

Others commended the shoot and the accompanying interview, which was deemed particularly "vulnerable" by another fan.

Check out some of the best responses below: