Celebrities Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022

Happy New Year's Eve 2022!

On Friday (Dec. 31), celebrities rang in the new year at big celebrations while some decided to stay home.

Machine Gun Kelly sadly confirmed to fans that new music won't be released on NYE despite rumors that it would be. "I know the rumor was I was dropping the album new year’s eve… but see you in 2022," he tweeted.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé went out to eat to celebrate the new year. Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon celebrated on a beach with a glass of wine.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden sent a message to Americans during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. They even showed off their new puppy, Commander, who learned some commands already.

Ricky Martin took a traditional approach to NYE. "Not to brag, but I already chose the sweatpants I will be wearing for New Year’s Eve," he tweeted.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson held their first-ever New Year's Eve party on NBC. Ironically, Kanye West, the ex-husband of Davidson's girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, threw a surprise NYE party in the same city of Miami, Florida.

See some of the celebrity social media updates, below.