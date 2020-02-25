22-Year-Old Maine Man Charged with Arson

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has charged an employee of the Big Lots store in Auburn with setting fire to a couch inside the store, while the store was open on Saturday evening.

22-year-old Ryan Graffam was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with arson.

Investigators say he set fire to a couch in a storage area in the back of the store, reported it to store management and then put the fire out.

The incident took place about 7 p.m. Saturday. The store was evacuated by store employees, as the Auburn Fire Department was responding.

No one was injured. The couch was destroyed, and two couches stored nearby were also damaged.

Fire Marshal Investigators worked with Auburn Fire personnel investigating the incident.

Graffam was interviewed outside his home Monday evening, arrested and transported to the Androscoggin County Jail. He’s being held in lieu of $10,000 bail. His initial court appearance will likely be Tuesday or Wednesday.