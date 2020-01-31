2020 Super Bowl Commercials: See the Most Viral, Star-Studded Ads!
At the top of every year, American football fans around the world tune in for the annual Super Bowl — one of the biggest and most iconic sporting events in North America.
But if you're not the biggest fan of football, there's also the tradition of witnessing the most ridiculous, epic, funny, emotional and celebrity-studded... Super Bowl commercials. From Doritos and Pop-Tarts to Budweiser and Mountain Dew Zero, each year brands' TV spots not only show you what new products are on the market, but serve as sheer entertainment.
Super Bowl LIV will bring the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night (Feb. 2). There are also a lot big performances planned: Demi Lovato is scheduled to perform the national anthem while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking over the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Be sure to tune in for all the action. But just in case you miss a clip, see all the best 2020 Super Bowl commercials, below.
- 1
Mountain Dew Zero Starring Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross
- 2
Amazon Alexa Starring Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
- 3
'A Quiet Place 2' Starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
- 4
Bud Light Starring Post Malone
- 5
Reese's
- 6
Doritos Starring Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott
- 7
Prosche
- 8
Pringles Starring Rick and Morty
- 9
Olay Starring Taraji P. Henson, Lily Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps
- 10
Pop-Tarts Starring Jonathan Van Ness
- 11
Jeep Starring Bill Murray
- 12
Avocados Starring Molly Ringwald
- 13
Cheetos Starring MC Hammer
- 14
KIA Starring Las Vegas Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs
- 15
Walmart
- 16
Audi Starring Maisy Williams
- 18
Hyundai Starring Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz
- 18
Facebook Starring Chris Rock
- 19
Planters Starring Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh
- 20
Genesis Starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
- 21
Squarespace Starring Winona Ryder
- 22
Budweiser
- 23
- 24
Michelob Ultra Starring John Cena and Jimmy Fallon
- 25
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold
- 26
Pepsi Starring Missy Elliott and H.E.R.
- 27
Microsoft Starring Offensive Assistant Coach for the San Francisco 49ers
- 28
WinterTech
- 29
Heinz Ketchup
- 30
TurboTax
- 31
Snickers
- 32
Little Caesers Starring Rainn Wilson
- 33
Dashlane
- 34
Discover
- 35
SodaStream
- 36
Secret
- 37
McDonald's
- 38
'Mulan'
- 39
State Farm Insurance
- 40
Tide Starring Charlie Day and Emily Hampshire
- 41
'Black Widow' Trailer
- 42
Porsche
- 43
Hulu Starring Tom Brady
- 44
Quibi
- 45
Rocket Mortgage Starring Janson Mamoa
- 46
'Top Gun 2: Maverick'
- 47
Hard Rock Starring JLo, Arod, DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt
- 48
Coca-Cola Energy Starring Jonah Hill and Martin Scorsese
- 49
Sabra Starring
- 50
'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Teaser
- 51
GMC Hummer EV
- 52
Verizon
- 53
Hint Water
- 54
CURE Auto Insurance
- 55
Sabra Hummus Starring T-Pain, Teresa Giudice, Caroline Manzo, 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' alumni Kim Chi, Miz Cracker, Tik Tok star Charli D'Amelio
- 56
Delta American Express
- 57
Presidente Beer Starring Alex Rodriguez
- 58
- 59