2020 Super Bowl Commercials: See the Most Viral, Star-Studded Ads!

At the top of every year, American football fans around the world tune in for the annual Super Bowl — one of the biggest and most iconic sporting events in North America.

But if you're not the biggest fan of football, there's also the tradition of witnessing the most ridiculous, epic, funny, emotional and celebrity-studded... Super Bowl commercials. From Doritos and Pop-Tarts to Budweiser and Mountain Dew Zero, each year brands' TV spots not only show you what new products are on the market, but serve as sheer entertainment.

Super Bowl LIV will bring the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night (Feb. 2). There are also a lot big performances planned: Demi Lovato is scheduled to perform the national anthem while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking over the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Be sure to tune in for all the action. But just in case you miss a clip, see all the best 2020 Super Bowl commercials, below.